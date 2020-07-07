All apartments in Coppell
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:56 PM

1405 Pine Hurst Drive

1405 Pine Hurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1405 Pine Hurst Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
Spectacular home in The Fairways at Riverchase--Coppell's Exclusive Gated Golf Community. And priced to lease or sale. This spacious home has tons of natural light. Beautiful lush landscaping. Comfortable design and floorplan. Impressive gourmet kitchen with granite, built in fridge. Beautiful wood floors. Master bedroom down with its own fireplace. Large upstairs game room fun for the whole family. A true showcase home with great curb appeal. Furniture also available separately. Refer to Coppell ISD open enrollments. Please complete attached lease application. This home won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 Pine Hurst Drive have any available units?
1405 Pine Hurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 1405 Pine Hurst Drive have?
Some of 1405 Pine Hurst Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1405 Pine Hurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1405 Pine Hurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 Pine Hurst Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1405 Pine Hurst Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 1405 Pine Hurst Drive offer parking?
No, 1405 Pine Hurst Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1405 Pine Hurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1405 Pine Hurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 Pine Hurst Drive have a pool?
No, 1405 Pine Hurst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1405 Pine Hurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 1405 Pine Hurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 Pine Hurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1405 Pine Hurst Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1405 Pine Hurst Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1405 Pine Hurst Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

