1405 Pine Hurst Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room

Spectacular home in The Fairways at Riverchase--Coppell's Exclusive Gated Golf Community. And priced to lease or sale. This spacious home has tons of natural light. Beautiful lush landscaping. Comfortable design and floorplan. Impressive gourmet kitchen with granite, built in fridge. Beautiful wood floors. Master bedroom down with its own fireplace. Large upstairs game room fun for the whole family. A true showcase home with great curb appeal. Furniture also available separately. Refer to Coppell ISD open enrollments. Please complete attached lease application. This home won't last long!