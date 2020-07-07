134 Meadowcreek Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Work in progress. Beautiful single story home on approximately one third acre corner lot in Northlake Woodlands with mature trees & azalea shrubs. Huge kitchen with slab granite countertops, stainless appliances, double ovens, & additional drink fridge. Master suite offers separate shower, soaking tub, & walk-in closets. 2 spacious secondary bedrooms with bathroom access. Giant game room Walk-in wet bar & air conditioned sun room. Perfectly sized backyard with open patio, garden, & tons of yard to play! Oversized 3 car garage has extra driveway. Circle driveway in front for additional parking. Hail resistant roof 2014. Award Winning Coppell ISD!