All apartments in Coppell
Find more places like 134 Meadowcreek Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coppell, TX
/
134 Meadowcreek Road
Last updated October 9 2019 at 3:07 AM

134 Meadowcreek Road

134 Meadowcreek Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coppell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

134 Meadowcreek Road, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Work in progress. Beautiful single story home on approximately one third acre corner lot in Northlake Woodlands with mature trees & azalea shrubs. Huge kitchen with slab granite countertops, stainless appliances, double ovens, & additional drink fridge. Master suite offers separate shower, soaking tub, & walk-in closets. 2 spacious secondary bedrooms with bathroom access. Giant game room Walk-in wet bar & air conditioned sun room. Perfectly sized backyard with open patio, garden, & tons of yard to play! Oversized 3 car garage has extra driveway. Circle driveway in front for additional parking. Hail resistant roof 2014. Award Winning Coppell ISD!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 Meadowcreek Road have any available units?
134 Meadowcreek Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 134 Meadowcreek Road have?
Some of 134 Meadowcreek Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 Meadowcreek Road currently offering any rent specials?
134 Meadowcreek Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 Meadowcreek Road pet-friendly?
No, 134 Meadowcreek Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 134 Meadowcreek Road offer parking?
Yes, 134 Meadowcreek Road offers parking.
Does 134 Meadowcreek Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 134 Meadowcreek Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 Meadowcreek Road have a pool?
No, 134 Meadowcreek Road does not have a pool.
Does 134 Meadowcreek Road have accessible units?
No, 134 Meadowcreek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 134 Meadowcreek Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 134 Meadowcreek Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 134 Meadowcreek Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 134 Meadowcreek Road has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Club at Riverchase
1315 Riverchase Dr
Coppell, TX 75019
Lakeside at Coppell
620 N Coppell Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Estates of Coppell
253 Club Circle Drive
Coppell, TX 75019
St Marin
1717 E Belt Line Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Oaks Riverchase Apartments
777 Fairway Dr
Coppell, TX 75019
Townlake of Coppell
215 N Moore Rd
Coppell, TX 75019

Similar Pages

Coppell 1 BedroomsCoppell 2 Bedrooms
Coppell Apartments with BalconyCoppell Apartments with Parking
Coppell Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX
Wylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District