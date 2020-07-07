134 Meadowcreek Road

Amenities
Work in progress. Beautiful single story home on approximately one third acre corner lot in Northlake Woodlands with mature trees & azalea shrubs. Huge kitchen with slab granite countertops, stainless appliances, double ovens, & additional drink fridge. Master suite offers separate shower, soaking tub, & walk-in closets. 2 spacious secondary bedrooms with bathroom access. Giant game room Walk-in wet bar & air conditioned sun room. Perfectly sized backyard with open patio, garden, & tons of yard to play! Oversized 3 car garage has extra driveway. Circle driveway in front for additional parking. Hail resistant roof 2014. Award Winning Coppell ISD!