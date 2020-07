Amenities

Charming updated one story home on Cul De Sac in Coppell ISD! Open floor plan has an inviting living room that has a wood burning fireplace that leads to a cozy kitchen. Enjoy cooking in this stunning updated kitchen with white quartz counter tops, sink and white cabinets. Split bedrooms each with their own updated bathroom and walk in closets. Hardwood floors and tile throughout. Enjoy the trees and patio in the fenced in backyard. Refrigerator included. Ready for immediate move in!