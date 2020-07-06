All Flooring Replaced May 2020!! Interior painted May 2020! Versatile 2-2 + 2 car garage with large yard! Great Coppell schools and easy commuting. Extras include sprinkler system & refrigerator. This is a must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 130 E BETHEL SCHOOL Road have any available units?
130 E BETHEL SCHOOL Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 130 E BETHEL SCHOOL Road have?
Some of 130 E BETHEL SCHOOL Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 E BETHEL SCHOOL Road currently offering any rent specials?
130 E BETHEL SCHOOL Road is not currently offering any rent specials.