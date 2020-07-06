All apartments in Coppell
130 E BETHEL SCHOOL Road

130 East Bethel School Road · No Longer Available
Location

130 East Bethel School Road, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
All Flooring Replaced May 2020!! Interior painted May 2020! Versatile 2-2 + 2 car garage with large yard! Great Coppell schools and easy commuting. Extras include sprinkler system & refrigerator. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 E BETHEL SCHOOL Road have any available units?
130 E BETHEL SCHOOL Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 130 E BETHEL SCHOOL Road have?
Some of 130 E BETHEL SCHOOL Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 E BETHEL SCHOOL Road currently offering any rent specials?
130 E BETHEL SCHOOL Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 E BETHEL SCHOOL Road pet-friendly?
No, 130 E BETHEL SCHOOL Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 130 E BETHEL SCHOOL Road offer parking?
Yes, 130 E BETHEL SCHOOL Road offers parking.
Does 130 E BETHEL SCHOOL Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 E BETHEL SCHOOL Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 E BETHEL SCHOOL Road have a pool?
No, 130 E BETHEL SCHOOL Road does not have a pool.
Does 130 E BETHEL SCHOOL Road have accessible units?
No, 130 E BETHEL SCHOOL Road does not have accessible units.
Does 130 E BETHEL SCHOOL Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 E BETHEL SCHOOL Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 130 E BETHEL SCHOOL Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 E BETHEL SCHOOL Road does not have units with air conditioning.

