Coppell, TX
128 E Bethel School Road
Last updated April 21 2020 at 3:08 AM

128 E Bethel School Road

128 E Bethel School Rd · No Longer Available
Location

128 E Bethel School Rd, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently remodeled to include fresh paint. Flooring installed April 2020. Versatile 3-2 + 2 car enclosed garage and large backyard. Great Coppell schools and easy commute to DFW area. Tenant to verify measurements & schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 E Bethel School Road have any available units?
128 E Bethel School Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 128 E Bethel School Road have?
Some of 128 E Bethel School Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 E Bethel School Road currently offering any rent specials?
128 E Bethel School Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 E Bethel School Road pet-friendly?
No, 128 E Bethel School Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 128 E Bethel School Road offer parking?
Yes, 128 E Bethel School Road offers parking.
Does 128 E Bethel School Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 E Bethel School Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 E Bethel School Road have a pool?
No, 128 E Bethel School Road does not have a pool.
Does 128 E Bethel School Road have accessible units?
No, 128 E Bethel School Road does not have accessible units.
Does 128 E Bethel School Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 128 E Bethel School Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 128 E Bethel School Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 E Bethel School Road does not have units with air conditioning.

