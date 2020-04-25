Recently remodeled to include fresh paint. Flooring installed April 2020. Versatile 3-2 + 2 car enclosed garage and large backyard. Great Coppell schools and easy commute to DFW area. Tenant to verify measurements & schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 128 E Bethel School Road have any available units?
128 E Bethel School Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 128 E Bethel School Road have?
Some of 128 E Bethel School Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 E Bethel School Road currently offering any rent specials?
128 E Bethel School Road is not currently offering any rent specials.