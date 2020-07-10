All apartments in Coppell
117 Ridgecrest Court
Last updated May 17 2020 at 1:25 AM

117 Ridgecrest Court

117 Ridgecrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

117 Ridgecrest Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful East facing semi-custom luxurious David Weekly's Award Winning Design home.
Open floor plan with tons of upgrades including HAND SCRAPED WOOD FLOOR, 3 EDGE GRANITE COUNTER TOPS,CHEF STYLE RANGE, GE MONOGRAM STAINLESS APPL, PROFESSIONALLY INST MEDIA ROOM and LIVING ROOM SURROUND SYS (Equip Included), CUSTOM WINDOW TREATMENTS, ~24 FT STONE FIREPLACE,
WHOLE HOME WATER FILTRATION, SECURITY CAMERAS, GREEN HOUSE, 3 CAR GARAGE, VIDEO DOOR BELL, TWO ATTIC SPACES with ample storage. Minutes from Airport and major Hwys 114, 121, 635 and 35. Exemplary Coppell schools. Buyer and Buyers agent to verify the schools and dimensions.

3D View - tinyurl.com117Ridge
Pic Gal - tinyurl.com117PicGal

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Ridgecrest Court have any available units?
117 Ridgecrest Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 117 Ridgecrest Court have?
Some of 117 Ridgecrest Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 Ridgecrest Court currently offering any rent specials?
117 Ridgecrest Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Ridgecrest Court pet-friendly?
No, 117 Ridgecrest Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 117 Ridgecrest Court offer parking?
Yes, 117 Ridgecrest Court offers parking.
Does 117 Ridgecrest Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 Ridgecrest Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Ridgecrest Court have a pool?
No, 117 Ridgecrest Court does not have a pool.
Does 117 Ridgecrest Court have accessible units?
No, 117 Ridgecrest Court does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Ridgecrest Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117 Ridgecrest Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 117 Ridgecrest Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 117 Ridgecrest Court does not have units with air conditioning.

