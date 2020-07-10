117 Ridgecrest Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Beautiful East facing semi-custom luxurious David Weekly's Award Winning Design home.

Open floor plan with tons of upgrades including HAND SCRAPED WOOD FLOOR, 3 EDGE GRANITE COUNTER TOPS,CHEF STYLE RANGE, GE MONOGRAM STAINLESS APPL, PROFESSIONALLY INST MEDIA ROOM and LIVING ROOM SURROUND SYS (Equip Included), CUSTOM WINDOW TREATMENTS, ~24 FT STONE FIREPLACE,

WHOLE HOME WATER FILTRATION, SECURITY CAMERAS, GREEN HOUSE, 3 CAR GARAGE, VIDEO DOOR BELL, TWO ATTIC SPACES with ample storage. Minutes from Airport and major Hwys 114, 121, 635 and 35. Exemplary Coppell schools. Buyer and Buyers agent to verify the schools and dimensions.



