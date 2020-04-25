2 bed 2 baths updated home. 2 car parking in rear. Storage shed in a fenced yard. Pets on a case by case basis; No aggressive breeds. Yard will be maintained by the owner. Must have good credit and rent history. Home has a refrigerator. Washer dryer hookups are electric.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 105 S Macarthur Boulevard have any available units?
105 S Macarthur Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 105 S Macarthur Boulevard have?
Some of 105 S Macarthur Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 S Macarthur Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
105 S Macarthur Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 S Macarthur Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 S Macarthur Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 105 S Macarthur Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 105 S Macarthur Boulevard offers parking.
Does 105 S Macarthur Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 S Macarthur Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 S Macarthur Boulevard have a pool?
No, 105 S Macarthur Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 105 S Macarthur Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 105 S Macarthur Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 105 S Macarthur Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 S Macarthur Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 S Macarthur Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 S Macarthur Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
