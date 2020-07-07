All apartments in Coppell
Find more places like 1021 Colonial Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coppell, TX
/
1021 Colonial Drive
Last updated December 9 2019 at 7:37 PM

1021 Colonial Drive

1021 Colonial Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coppell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1021 Colonial Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Pristine, spacious townhome close to the heart of Coppell. Covered patio overlooks community pool. Close to highway 121 and shopping. Beautiful layout

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1021 Colonial Drive have any available units?
1021 Colonial Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
Is 1021 Colonial Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1021 Colonial Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1021 Colonial Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1021 Colonial Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 1021 Colonial Drive offer parking?
No, 1021 Colonial Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1021 Colonial Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1021 Colonial Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1021 Colonial Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1021 Colonial Drive has a pool.
Does 1021 Colonial Drive have accessible units?
No, 1021 Colonial Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1021 Colonial Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1021 Colonial Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1021 Colonial Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1021 Colonial Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oaks Riverchase Apartments
777 Fairway Dr
Coppell, TX 75019
Townlake of Coppell
215 N Moore Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
St Marin
1717 E Belt Line Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
The Club at Riverchase
1315 Riverchase Dr
Coppell, TX 75019
Lakeside at Coppell
620 N Coppell Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Estates of Coppell
253 Club Circle Drive
Coppell, TX 75019

Similar Pages

Coppell 1 BedroomsCoppell 2 Bedrooms
Coppell Apartments with BalconyCoppell Apartments with Parking
Coppell Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX
Wylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District