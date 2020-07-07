101 Ridgecrest Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking media room

Amazing David Weekley Custom home on East facing cul-de-sac lot. Interior boasts light & bright split bedroom floorplan with master & guest bedroom down has soaring ceilings, hardwood flooring, & tile. Huge dream kitchen has slab granite countertops, stainless appliances, gas cooktop, & tons of storage overlooking den & breakfast nook with built-in computer study stations. Master retreat has separate shower, soaking tub, separate vanities, & walk-in closet. 2 spacious secondary bedrooms, game room, media room, & study nook up with bathroom access. Perfectly sized backyard has cover patio and plenty of yard to play! Award winning Coppell ISD!