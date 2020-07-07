All apartments in Coppell
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

101 Ridgecrest Court

101 Ridgecrest Ct · No Longer Available
Location

101 Ridgecrest Ct, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
media room
Amazing David Weekley Custom home on East facing cul-de-sac lot. Interior boasts light & bright split bedroom floorplan with master & guest bedroom down has soaring ceilings, hardwood flooring, & tile. Huge dream kitchen has slab granite countertops, stainless appliances, gas cooktop, & tons of storage overlooking den & breakfast nook with built-in computer study stations. Master retreat has separate shower, soaking tub, separate vanities, & walk-in closet. 2 spacious secondary bedrooms, game room, media room, & study nook up with bathroom access. Perfectly sized backyard has cover patio and plenty of yard to play! Award winning Coppell ISD!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Ridgecrest Court have any available units?
101 Ridgecrest Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 101 Ridgecrest Court have?
Some of 101 Ridgecrest Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Ridgecrest Court currently offering any rent specials?
101 Ridgecrest Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Ridgecrest Court pet-friendly?
No, 101 Ridgecrest Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 101 Ridgecrest Court offer parking?
Yes, 101 Ridgecrest Court offers parking.
Does 101 Ridgecrest Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Ridgecrest Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Ridgecrest Court have a pool?
No, 101 Ridgecrest Court does not have a pool.
Does 101 Ridgecrest Court have accessible units?
No, 101 Ridgecrest Court does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Ridgecrest Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 Ridgecrest Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Ridgecrest Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Ridgecrest Court does not have units with air conditioning.

