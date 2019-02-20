9818 Copper Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Converse~4 Bedroom Home~Fridge, Washer & Dryer Included~No Carpet~Fresh Interior Paint - Lovely 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home ready for immediate move in! Ceramic tile flooring downstairs and laminated wood flooring upstairs. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet of bathroom. Master bathroom offers garden tub, separate shower and double vanity. Includes washer and dryer, refrigerator, ceiling fans throughout. Nice size backyard! Great location with easy access to Loop 1604, IH-10 & Randolph AFB.



(RLNE5849213)