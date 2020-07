Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Check out this wonderful home!!!! Very young house with upgrades such as granite counters, island kitchen, stainless appliances, and ceramic tile downstairs. Mother in law suite is also downstairs. Large corner lot. Has nice covered porch to enjoy those summer nights!! Make this your home today!!!!