*Spacious 4 BR home in Copperfield w/tile floors throughout the downstairs*Island kitchen w/breakfast nook & separate formal dining room*Upstairs loft & 4 bedrooms*Master suite has a sitting room/study/nursery & 2 walk-in closets *Master bathroom has a double vanity & garden tub*Great location near Randolph AFB & an easy commute to Ft. Sam Houston*Up to 2 small pets allowed only*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9618 Copper Fls have any available units?
9618 Copper Fls doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Converse, TX.
What amenities does 9618 Copper Fls have?
Some of 9618 Copper Fls's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9618 Copper Fls currently offering any rent specials?
9618 Copper Fls is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9618 Copper Fls pet-friendly?
Yes, 9618 Copper Fls is pet friendly.
Does 9618 Copper Fls offer parking?
Yes, 9618 Copper Fls offers parking.
Does 9618 Copper Fls have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9618 Copper Fls offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9618 Copper Fls have a pool?
No, 9618 Copper Fls does not have a pool.
Does 9618 Copper Fls have accessible units?
No, 9618 Copper Fls does not have accessible units.
Does 9618 Copper Fls have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9618 Copper Fls has units with dishwashers.
Does 9618 Copper Fls have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9618 Copper Fls has units with air conditioning.