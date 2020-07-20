All apartments in Converse
Find more places like 9618 Copper Fls.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Converse, TX
/
9618 Copper Fls
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9618 Copper Fls

9618 Copper Falls · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Converse
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

9618 Copper Falls, Converse, TX 78109
Converse

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*Spacious 4 BR home in Copperfield w/tile floors throughout the downstairs*Island kitchen w/breakfast nook & separate formal dining room*Upstairs loft & 4 bedrooms*Master suite has a sitting room/study/nursery & 2 walk-in closets *Master bathroom has a double vanity & garden tub*Great location near Randolph AFB & an easy commute to Ft. Sam Houston*Up to 2 small pets allowed only*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9618 Copper Fls have any available units?
9618 Copper Fls doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Converse, TX.
What amenities does 9618 Copper Fls have?
Some of 9618 Copper Fls's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9618 Copper Fls currently offering any rent specials?
9618 Copper Fls is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9618 Copper Fls pet-friendly?
Yes, 9618 Copper Fls is pet friendly.
Does 9618 Copper Fls offer parking?
Yes, 9618 Copper Fls offers parking.
Does 9618 Copper Fls have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9618 Copper Fls offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9618 Copper Fls have a pool?
No, 9618 Copper Fls does not have a pool.
Does 9618 Copper Fls have accessible units?
No, 9618 Copper Fls does not have accessible units.
Does 9618 Copper Fls have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9618 Copper Fls has units with dishwashers.
Does 9618 Copper Fls have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9618 Copper Fls has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Legends at Kitty Hawk
7461 Kitty Hawk Rd
Converse, TX 78109

Similar Pages

Converse 1 BedroomsConverse 2 Bedrooms
Converse Accessible ApartmentsConverse Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Converse Apartments with Washer-DryersBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TX
Buda, TXLockhart, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX
Bulverde, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TXMcQueeney, TXCanyon Lake, TXTimberwood Park, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TXKirby, TXPleasanton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District