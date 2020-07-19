All apartments in Converse
Find more places like 9610 KRIER CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Converse, TX
/
9610 KRIER CT
Last updated April 18 2019 at 9:44 AM

9610 KRIER CT

9610 Krier Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Converse
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

9610 Krier Ct, Converse, TX 78109
Converse

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Photos were taken prior to tenant moving in. Nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a 2 car garage. Minutes from Randolph AFB & Fort Sam Houston. Easy access to 1604 & I-35. Please verify schools if important.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9610 KRIER CT have any available units?
9610 KRIER CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Converse, TX.
Is 9610 KRIER CT currently offering any rent specials?
9610 KRIER CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9610 KRIER CT pet-friendly?
No, 9610 KRIER CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Converse.
Does 9610 KRIER CT offer parking?
Yes, 9610 KRIER CT offers parking.
Does 9610 KRIER CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9610 KRIER CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9610 KRIER CT have a pool?
No, 9610 KRIER CT does not have a pool.
Does 9610 KRIER CT have accessible units?
No, 9610 KRIER CT does not have accessible units.
Does 9610 KRIER CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 9610 KRIER CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9610 KRIER CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9610 KRIER CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Find a Sublet
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Legends at Kitty Hawk
7461 Kitty Hawk Rd
Converse, TX 78109

Similar Pages

Converse 1 BedroomsConverse 2 Bedrooms
Converse Accessible ApartmentsConverse Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Converse Apartments with Washer-DryersBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TX
Buda, TXLockhart, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX
Bulverde, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TXMcQueeney, TXCanyon Lake, TXTimberwood Park, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TXKirby, TXPleasanton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District