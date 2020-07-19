Rent Calculator
All apartments in Converse
Find more places like 9610 KRIER CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Converse, TX
/
9610 KRIER CT
Last updated April 18 2019 at 9:44 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9610 KRIER CT
9610 Krier Ct
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
9610 Krier Ct, Converse, TX 78109
Converse
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Photos were taken prior to tenant moving in. Nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a 2 car garage. Minutes from Randolph AFB & Fort Sam Houston. Easy access to 1604 & I-35. Please verify schools if important.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9610 KRIER CT have any available units?
9610 KRIER CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Converse, TX
.
Is 9610 KRIER CT currently offering any rent specials?
9610 KRIER CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9610 KRIER CT pet-friendly?
No, 9610 KRIER CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Converse
.
Does 9610 KRIER CT offer parking?
Yes, 9610 KRIER CT offers parking.
Does 9610 KRIER CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9610 KRIER CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9610 KRIER CT have a pool?
No, 9610 KRIER CT does not have a pool.
Does 9610 KRIER CT have accessible units?
No, 9610 KRIER CT does not have accessible units.
Does 9610 KRIER CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 9610 KRIER CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9610 KRIER CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9610 KRIER CT does not have units with air conditioning.
