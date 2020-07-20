Rent Calculator
Home
/
Converse, TX
/
9407 BOATMAN PIER
Last updated June 14 2019 at 2:15 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9407 BOATMAN PIER
9407 Boatman Pier
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9407 Boatman Pier, Converse, TX 78109
Converse
Amenities
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
TWO STORY 2 BDRM, 2.5 BATH, NEW CARPET WILL BE PLACE IN THE HOME, HOME CLOSE TO RANDOLPH, 35 & 1604, FENCE IN BACKYARD, GREAT HOME, WONT LAST LONG, THANKS FOR SHOWING.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9407 BOATMAN PIER have any available units?
9407 BOATMAN PIER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Converse, TX
.
Is 9407 BOATMAN PIER currently offering any rent specials?
9407 BOATMAN PIER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9407 BOATMAN PIER pet-friendly?
No, 9407 BOATMAN PIER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Converse
.
Does 9407 BOATMAN PIER offer parking?
Yes, 9407 BOATMAN PIER offers parking.
Does 9407 BOATMAN PIER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9407 BOATMAN PIER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9407 BOATMAN PIER have a pool?
No, 9407 BOATMAN PIER does not have a pool.
Does 9407 BOATMAN PIER have accessible units?
No, 9407 BOATMAN PIER does not have accessible units.
Does 9407 BOATMAN PIER have units with dishwashers?
No, 9407 BOATMAN PIER does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9407 BOATMAN PIER have units with air conditioning?
No, 9407 BOATMAN PIER does not have units with air conditioning.
