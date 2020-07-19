All apartments in Converse
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9306 Lookover Bay

9306 Lookover Bay · No Longer Available
Location

9306 Lookover Bay, Converse, TX 78109
Converse

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great home in great location. Close to 1604 and IH 35, Randolph AFB, Fort Sam, and The Forum shopping center.
Includes cooktop, microwave, dishwasher, disposer, hood fan, and refrigerator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9306 Lookover Bay have any available units?
9306 Lookover Bay doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Converse, TX.
What amenities does 9306 Lookover Bay have?
Some of 9306 Lookover Bay's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9306 Lookover Bay currently offering any rent specials?
9306 Lookover Bay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9306 Lookover Bay pet-friendly?
No, 9306 Lookover Bay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Converse.
Does 9306 Lookover Bay offer parking?
Yes, 9306 Lookover Bay offers parking.
Does 9306 Lookover Bay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9306 Lookover Bay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9306 Lookover Bay have a pool?
No, 9306 Lookover Bay does not have a pool.
Does 9306 Lookover Bay have accessible units?
No, 9306 Lookover Bay does not have accessible units.
Does 9306 Lookover Bay have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9306 Lookover Bay has units with dishwashers.
Does 9306 Lookover Bay have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9306 Lookover Bay has units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

