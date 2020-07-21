Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath with a 1 car garage. Located minutes from Fort Sam Houston & Randolph AFB. Minutes from Randolph AFB and Fort Sam Houston. Tenants also responsible for $60/month paid to office in separate certified funds. Please verify schools if important.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9213 SHADOW CREST DR have any available units?
9213 SHADOW CREST DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Converse, TX.
Is 9213 SHADOW CREST DR currently offering any rent specials?
9213 SHADOW CREST DR is not currently offering any rent specials.