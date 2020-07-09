9209 SHADOW CREST DR

Amenities

in unit laundry garage carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Cute 2 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage duplex close to Randolph AFB. New carpet and freshly painted neutral colors. Stove and refrigerator to be added. washer dryer connections for stackable washer/dryer. Fenced in back yard. Spacious with vaulted ceilings in the family room. Room sizes approximate. tenants pays all utilities.