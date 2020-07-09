Cute 2 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage duplex close to Randolph AFB. New carpet and freshly painted neutral colors. Stove and refrigerator to be added. washer dryer connections for stackable washer/dryer. Fenced in back yard. Spacious with vaulted ceilings in the family room. Room sizes approximate. tenants pays all utilities.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9209 SHADOW CREST DR have any available units?
9209 SHADOW CREST DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Converse, TX.
What amenities does 9209 SHADOW CREST DR have?
Some of 9209 SHADOW CREST DR's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9209 SHADOW CREST DR currently offering any rent specials?
9209 SHADOW CREST DR is not currently offering any rent specials.