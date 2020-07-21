Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

8626 Cheyenne Bluff Available 08/09/19 Beautiful 4BR/2.5 Bath LOADED WITH EXTRAS in Converse, TX - AVAILABLE 08/09/2019 Beautiful home loaded with extras! Popular open floor plan w/ downstairs master suite, private study, formal dining room, large island kitchen w/ breakfast nook, & spacious living room. Upstairs boasts a HUGE game room w/ separate media room, three good-sized secondary bedrooms & full bathroom. Refrigerator, water softener, & HE washer and dryer included. Heavy duty ceiling hung storage racks in garage & backyard storage shed included. Covered back patio w/fan, privacy fence. Easy access to Ft Sam Houston and JBSA-Randolph. Must see!



(RLNE4258325)