8535 Cassia Cove

Amenities
Cassia Grand Home - Property Id: 177188
This beautiful and brand new Lennar home is equipped is the perfect home for you! Featuring a massive corner lot, expansive front yard, double car garage, and energy efficient appliances including tankless water heater this home is good to go. Eye-catching features: chandelier entry way, granite counter tops with coveted "T" style island for an eat-in kitchen, slim profile white cabinets, and cultured marble counter tops in the restrooms. It is equipped Alexa technology built in wifi equipment avoiding "dead spots" throughout home. Master bedroom has a walk-in shower. Upstairs massive playroom. One of the best features is the highly desired community of Escondido North with an amazing elementary school two blocks away, as well as a fire station, and Walmart, shopping and restaurants 2 miles each directions. Lennar at Escondido North is located in a prime spot only 12- 15 minutes away from Fort Sam Army installation and Randolph Air Force Base. Military family owned. Must see property.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/177188
Property Id 177188
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5372079)