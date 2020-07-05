All apartments in Converse
8535 Cassia Cove

8535 Cassia Cv · No Longer Available
Location

8535 Cassia Cv, Converse, TX 78109
Converse

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Cassia Grand Home - Property Id: 177188

This beautiful and brand new Lennar home is equipped is the perfect home for you! Featuring a massive corner lot, expansive front yard, double car garage, and energy efficient appliances including tankless water heater this home is good to go. Eye-catching features: chandelier entry way, granite counter tops with coveted "T" style island for an eat-in kitchen, slim profile white cabinets, and cultured marble counter tops in the restrooms. It is equipped Alexa technology built in wifi equipment avoiding "dead spots" throughout home. Master bedroom has a walk-in shower. Upstairs massive playroom. One of the best features is the highly desired community of Escondido North with an amazing elementary school two blocks away, as well as a fire station, and Walmart, shopping and restaurants 2 miles each directions. Lennar at Escondido North is located in a prime spot only 12- 15 minutes away from Fort Sam Army installation and Randolph Air Force Base. Military family owned. Must see property.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/177188
Property Id 177188

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5372079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8535 Cassia Cove have any available units?
8535 Cassia Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Converse, TX.
What amenities does 8535 Cassia Cove have?
Some of 8535 Cassia Cove's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8535 Cassia Cove currently offering any rent specials?
8535 Cassia Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8535 Cassia Cove pet-friendly?
No, 8535 Cassia Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Converse.
Does 8535 Cassia Cove offer parking?
Yes, 8535 Cassia Cove offers parking.
Does 8535 Cassia Cove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8535 Cassia Cove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8535 Cassia Cove have a pool?
No, 8535 Cassia Cove does not have a pool.
Does 8535 Cassia Cove have accessible units?
No, 8535 Cassia Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 8535 Cassia Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8535 Cassia Cove has units with dishwashers.
Does 8535 Cassia Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 8535 Cassia Cove does not have units with air conditioning.

