All apartments in Converse
Find more places like 8518 Amistad Cove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Converse, TX
/
8518 Amistad Cove
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM

8518 Amistad Cove

8518 Amistad Cv · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Converse
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

8518 Amistad Cv, Converse, TX 78109
Converse

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$1,000 Off Your First Full Month's Rent
Enjoy This Never Before Lived in Newly Built Home
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.0 bathrooms, and approximately 1,627 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based

(RLNE4929713)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8518 Amistad Cove have any available units?
8518 Amistad Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Converse, TX.
What amenities does 8518 Amistad Cove have?
Some of 8518 Amistad Cove's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8518 Amistad Cove currently offering any rent specials?
8518 Amistad Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8518 Amistad Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 8518 Amistad Cove is pet friendly.
Does 8518 Amistad Cove offer parking?
No, 8518 Amistad Cove does not offer parking.
Does 8518 Amistad Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8518 Amistad Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8518 Amistad Cove have a pool?
No, 8518 Amistad Cove does not have a pool.
Does 8518 Amistad Cove have accessible units?
No, 8518 Amistad Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 8518 Amistad Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8518 Amistad Cove has units with dishwashers.
Does 8518 Amistad Cove have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8518 Amistad Cove has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Legends at Kitty Hawk
7461 Kitty Hawk Rd
Converse, TX 78109

Similar Pages

Converse 1 BedroomsConverse 2 Bedrooms
Converse Apartments under $1,000Converse Apartments with Pool
Converse Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TX
Lockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TX
Castroville, TXWimberley, TXHelotes, TXOlmos Park, TXPleasanton, TXCibolo, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas