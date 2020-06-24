All apartments in Converse
8447 Dusty Ridge

8447 Dusty Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

8447 Dusty Ridge, Converse, TX 78109
Converse

Amenities

patio / balcony
game room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
- Come home to this wonderful 4 bedroom house, perfect for families. It features 2 living areas and a wide game room, which is best for entertaining guests. A large covered patio overlooks a soccer field-like yard.

(RLNE3916795)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8447 Dusty Ridge have any available units?
8447 Dusty Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Converse, TX.
Is 8447 Dusty Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
8447 Dusty Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8447 Dusty Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 8447 Dusty Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Converse.
Does 8447 Dusty Ridge offer parking?
No, 8447 Dusty Ridge does not offer parking.
Does 8447 Dusty Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8447 Dusty Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8447 Dusty Ridge have a pool?
No, 8447 Dusty Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 8447 Dusty Ridge have accessible units?
No, 8447 Dusty Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 8447 Dusty Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 8447 Dusty Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8447 Dusty Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 8447 Dusty Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
