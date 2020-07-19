8438 Dusty Ridge

Amenities

Move In 2/1/2018 * FIRST MONTHS FREE ON A SIGNED LEASE!**Security Deposit $1945 * Cleaning Deposit $300 * Come view this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 and half bathroom home! Home has 3 living areas * Covered backyard patio * Open floor plan * large kitchen with kitchen island, all black appliances * Double vanity master bathroom sink * all bedrooms upstairs * Near shopping and super schools!



Rent Includes: Condo/HOA Fees



Min/Max Months: 12/36



