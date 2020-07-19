All apartments in Converse
Last updated April 7 2019 at 4:08 AM

8438 Dusty Ridge

8438 Dusty Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

8438 Dusty Ridge, Converse, TX 78109
Converse

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/40468570da ----
Move In 2/1/2018 * FIRST MONTHS FREE ON A SIGNED LEASE!**Security Deposit $1945 * Cleaning Deposit $300 * Come view this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 and half bathroom home! Home has 3 living areas * Covered backyard patio * Open floor plan * large kitchen with kitchen island, all black appliances * Double vanity master bathroom sink * all bedrooms upstairs * Near shopping and super schools!

Rent Includes: Condo/HOA Fees

Min/Max Months: 12/36

Breakfast Nook
Ceiling Fan
Ceramic Tile
Disposal
Dryer
Island
Stove
Utility Room
Washer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8438 Dusty Ridge have any available units?
8438 Dusty Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Converse, TX.
What amenities does 8438 Dusty Ridge have?
Some of 8438 Dusty Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8438 Dusty Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
8438 Dusty Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8438 Dusty Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 8438 Dusty Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Converse.
Does 8438 Dusty Ridge offer parking?
No, 8438 Dusty Ridge does not offer parking.
Does 8438 Dusty Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8438 Dusty Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8438 Dusty Ridge have a pool?
No, 8438 Dusty Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 8438 Dusty Ridge have accessible units?
No, 8438 Dusty Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 8438 Dusty Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 8438 Dusty Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8438 Dusty Ridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8438 Dusty Ridge has units with air conditioning.
