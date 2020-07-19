All apartments in Converse
Find more places like 8411 Dusty Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Converse, TX
/
8411 Dusty Ridge
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:55 AM

8411 Dusty Ridge

8411 Dusty Ridge · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Converse
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

8411 Dusty Ridge, Converse, TX 78109
Converse

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful Home In Converse - Great, spacious 3 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom home in quiet neighborhood in Converse.
Home has been renovated: new flooring downstairs, new paint and brand new stainless steel appliances.
Large loft upstairs and a huge master bedroom with walk in closet.
Large fenced back yard with beautiful patio, including hot tub.
This gorgeous home is located close to military bases, shopping and major highways. Only minutes away from 1605 and I-35.
Pets negotiable.
Please contact us for a showing.

(RLNE4666476)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8411 Dusty Ridge have any available units?
8411 Dusty Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Converse, TX.
What amenities does 8411 Dusty Ridge have?
Some of 8411 Dusty Ridge's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8411 Dusty Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
8411 Dusty Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8411 Dusty Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 8411 Dusty Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 8411 Dusty Ridge offer parking?
No, 8411 Dusty Ridge does not offer parking.
Does 8411 Dusty Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8411 Dusty Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8411 Dusty Ridge have a pool?
No, 8411 Dusty Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 8411 Dusty Ridge have accessible units?
No, 8411 Dusty Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 8411 Dusty Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 8411 Dusty Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8411 Dusty Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 8411 Dusty Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Legends at Kitty Hawk
7461 Kitty Hawk Rd
Converse, TX 78109

Similar Pages

Converse 1 BedroomsConverse 2 Bedrooms
Converse Accessible ApartmentsConverse Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Converse Apartments with Washer-DryersBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TX
Buda, TXLockhart, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX
Bulverde, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TXMcQueeney, TXCanyon Lake, TXTimberwood Park, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TXKirby, TXPleasanton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District