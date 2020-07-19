8411 Dusty Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets hot tub

Beautiful Home In Converse - Great, spacious 3 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom home in quiet neighborhood in Converse.

Home has been renovated: new flooring downstairs, new paint and brand new stainless steel appliances.

Large loft upstairs and a huge master bedroom with walk in closet.

Large fenced back yard with beautiful patio, including hot tub.

This gorgeous home is located close to military bases, shopping and major highways. Only minutes away from 1605 and I-35.

Pets negotiable.

Please contact us for a showing.



(RLNE4666476)