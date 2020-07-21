8332 Meadow Street Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

NEVER been leased, This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home features open concept perfect for Texas entertaining. The gourmet cook's kitchen is stunning with modern color schemes subway tile, granite counter-tops, large island, gas cooktop, double oven, and large walk-in pantry. The upstairs master suite provides a secluded sitting area with access to an upstair balcony. Master bath features a large shower, double sinks, and a custom DREAM closet. The secondary bedroom shares a jack and jill bathroom. Enjoy the Texas sunset in the oversized back yard with covered patio. Enjoy your dream home today!