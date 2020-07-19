All apartments in Converse
Find more places like 8318 COPPERKNOLL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Converse, TX
/
8318 COPPERKNOLL
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

8318 COPPERKNOLL

8318 Copperknoll · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Converse
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

8318 Copperknoll, Converse, TX 78109
Converse

Amenities

garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE STORY HOME ON CUL-DE-SAC. GREAT LOCATION TO RANDOLPH AFB (2 Miles) & FORT SAM HOUSTON. CONVENIENT TO 1604 AND IH35 & THE FORUM SHOPPING CENTER. THIS HOME HAS HIGH CEILINGS THROUGHOUT. REFRIGERATOR CONVEYS DURING THE LEASISNG PERIOD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8318 COPPERKNOLL have any available units?
8318 COPPERKNOLL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Converse, TX.
Is 8318 COPPERKNOLL currently offering any rent specials?
8318 COPPERKNOLL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8318 COPPERKNOLL pet-friendly?
No, 8318 COPPERKNOLL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Converse.
Does 8318 COPPERKNOLL offer parking?
Yes, 8318 COPPERKNOLL offers parking.
Does 8318 COPPERKNOLL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8318 COPPERKNOLL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8318 COPPERKNOLL have a pool?
No, 8318 COPPERKNOLL does not have a pool.
Does 8318 COPPERKNOLL have accessible units?
No, 8318 COPPERKNOLL does not have accessible units.
Does 8318 COPPERKNOLL have units with dishwashers?
No, 8318 COPPERKNOLL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8318 COPPERKNOLL have units with air conditioning?
No, 8318 COPPERKNOLL does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Legends at Kitty Hawk
7461 Kitty Hawk Rd
Converse, TX 78109

Similar Pages

Converse 1 BedroomsConverse 2 Bedrooms
Converse Accessible ApartmentsConverse Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Converse Apartments with Washer-DryersBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TX
Buda, TXLockhart, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX
Bulverde, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TXMcQueeney, TXCanyon Lake, TXTimberwood Park, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TXKirby, TXPleasanton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District