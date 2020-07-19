8318 COPPERKNOLL

BEAUTIFUL SINGLE STORY HOME ON CUL-DE-SAC. GREAT LOCATION TO RANDOLPH AFB (2 Miles) & FORT SAM HOUSTON. CONVENIENT TO 1604 AND IH35 & THE FORUM SHOPPING CENTER. THIS HOME HAS HIGH CEILINGS THROUGHOUT. REFRIGERATOR CONVEYS DURING THE LEASISNG PERIOD.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
