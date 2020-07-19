All apartments in Converse
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

822 Meadow Stone

822 Meadow Stone · No Longer Available
Location

822 Meadow Stone, Converse, TX 78109
Converse

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 03/01/19 4 bed 2.5 bath in San Antonio No section 8 - Property Id: 8568

Available March 1st
KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1994
Sq Footage: 1951 sq ft.
Bedrooms: 4 Beds
Bathrooms: 2.5 Baths
Parking: 4
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $1400
Pets Policy: Pets welcomed
Laundry: washer and dryer
Property Type: House

822 Meadow Stone, Converse, TX 78109

2 story house with 1951 sq ft of living. 4 large bedrooms and 2-1/2 baths, a large living room and dining room. Located just off Topperwein in Judson Independent School District. The house has large back yard and attached garage. available Feb 1st

Our perfect tenant would be a family or professional who would be a long term renter for at least 2 years. We are also open to sell the house after the lease is up.

Rent $1400 plus $1400 security deposit. Utilities not included. Utilities are about $150 a month. Brand new AC

Clean record, Must have good credit (preferred but not required), stable job at least one year, and earn at least 3 times the rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/8568
Property Id 8568

(RLNE4617262)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 822 Meadow Stone have any available units?
822 Meadow Stone doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Converse, TX.
What amenities does 822 Meadow Stone have?
Some of 822 Meadow Stone's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 822 Meadow Stone currently offering any rent specials?
822 Meadow Stone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 822 Meadow Stone pet-friendly?
Yes, 822 Meadow Stone is pet friendly.
Does 822 Meadow Stone offer parking?
Yes, 822 Meadow Stone offers parking.
Does 822 Meadow Stone have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 822 Meadow Stone offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 822 Meadow Stone have a pool?
No, 822 Meadow Stone does not have a pool.
Does 822 Meadow Stone have accessible units?
No, 822 Meadow Stone does not have accessible units.
Does 822 Meadow Stone have units with dishwashers?
No, 822 Meadow Stone does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 822 Meadow Stone have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 822 Meadow Stone has units with air conditioning.
