Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4 bed 2.5 bath in San Antonio No section 8



Available March 1st

KEY FEATURES

Year Built: 1994

Sq Footage: 1951 sq ft.

Bedrooms: 4 Beds

Bathrooms: 2.5 Baths

Parking: 4

Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)

Deposit: $1400

Pets Policy: Pets welcomed

Laundry: washer and dryer

Property Type: House



822 Meadow Stone, Converse, TX 78109



2 story house with 1951 sq ft of living. 4 large bedrooms and 2-1/2 baths, a large living room and dining room. Located just off Topperwein in Judson Independent School District. The house has large back yard and attached garage. available Feb 1st



Our perfect tenant would be a family or professional who would be a long term renter for at least 2 years. We are also open to sell the house after the lease is up.



Rent $1400 plus $1400 security deposit. Utilities not included. Utilities are about $150 a month. Brand new AC



Clean record, Must have good credit (preferred but not required), stable job at least one year, and earn at least 3 times the rent.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/8568

