Amenities
Available 03/01/19 4 bed 2.5 bath in San Antonio No section 8 - Property Id: 8568
Available March 1st
KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1994
Sq Footage: 1951 sq ft.
Bedrooms: 4 Beds
Bathrooms: 2.5 Baths
Parking: 4
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $1400
Pets Policy: Pets welcomed
Laundry: washer and dryer
Property Type: House
822 Meadow Stone, Converse, TX 78109
2 story house with 1951 sq ft of living. 4 large bedrooms and 2-1/2 baths, a large living room and dining room. Located just off Topperwein in Judson Independent School District. The house has large back yard and attached garage. available Feb 1st
Our perfect tenant would be a family or professional who would be a long term renter for at least 2 years. We are also open to sell the house after the lease is up.
Rent $1400 plus $1400 security deposit. Utilities not included. Utilities are about $150 a month. Brand new AC
Clean record, Must have good credit (preferred but not required), stable job at least one year, and earn at least 3 times the rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/8568
Property Id 8568
(RLNE4617262)