Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:36 PM

8039 COMANCHE PASS

8039 Comanche Pass · No Longer Available
Location

8039 Comanche Pass, Converse, TX 78109
Converse

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained 3/2. Single story. Great covered patio. Near schools, shopping, bus stop. Major roadways and military bases close by

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8039 COMANCHE PASS have any available units?
8039 COMANCHE PASS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Converse, TX.
Is 8039 COMANCHE PASS currently offering any rent specials?
8039 COMANCHE PASS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8039 COMANCHE PASS pet-friendly?
No, 8039 COMANCHE PASS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Converse.
Does 8039 COMANCHE PASS offer parking?
Yes, 8039 COMANCHE PASS offers parking.
Does 8039 COMANCHE PASS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8039 COMANCHE PASS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8039 COMANCHE PASS have a pool?
No, 8039 COMANCHE PASS does not have a pool.
Does 8039 COMANCHE PASS have accessible units?
No, 8039 COMANCHE PASS does not have accessible units.
Does 8039 COMANCHE PASS have units with dishwashers?
No, 8039 COMANCHE PASS does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8039 COMANCHE PASS have units with air conditioning?
No, 8039 COMANCHE PASS does not have units with air conditioning.

