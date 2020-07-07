All apartments in Converse
Find more places like 7406 Snapdragon Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Converse, TX
/
7406 Snapdragon Court
Last updated February 2 2020 at 5:46 PM

7406 Snapdragon Court

7406 Snapdragon Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Converse
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

7406 Snapdragon Ct, Converse, TX 78109

Amenities

pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
MOVE-IN READY. Close to RAFB. Chefs will love cooking with gas. Large open kitchen and living space. The master suite is located towards the back for additional privacy. Three other bedrooms share the 2nd bath. Large backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7406 Snapdragon Court have any available units?
7406 Snapdragon Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Converse, TX.
Is 7406 Snapdragon Court currently offering any rent specials?
7406 Snapdragon Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7406 Snapdragon Court pet-friendly?
No, 7406 Snapdragon Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Converse.
Does 7406 Snapdragon Court offer parking?
No, 7406 Snapdragon Court does not offer parking.
Does 7406 Snapdragon Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7406 Snapdragon Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7406 Snapdragon Court have a pool?
Yes, 7406 Snapdragon Court has a pool.
Does 7406 Snapdragon Court have accessible units?
No, 7406 Snapdragon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7406 Snapdragon Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7406 Snapdragon Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7406 Snapdragon Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7406 Snapdragon Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Legends at Kitty Hawk
7461 Kitty Hawk Rd
Converse, TX 78109

Similar Pages

Converse 1 BedroomsConverse 2 Bedrooms
Converse Apartments under $1,000Converse Apartments with Pool
Converse Pet Friendly PlacesBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TX
Lockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TX
Castroville, TXWimberley, TXHelotes, TXOlmos Park, TXPleasanton, TXCibolo, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas