7214 Colina Way

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Sorry no section 8! . Home available! Rent has been reduced! 3/2.5 very open layout, all bedrooms upstairs with storage spaces throughout! Washer&Dryer closet, half bath downstairs. Nice backyard with privacy fence. Includes all appliances, Near shopping, FM 78, minutes from 1604, easy commute to Randolph AFB, 35 and IH-10. Motivated owner reduced price! Don't miss out! Make this your new residence! *Pictures are for reference - home is now vacant & Ready for you!



Rent: $1,100.00

Security Deposit: $1,100.00

NRF Cleaning Fee: $ 250.00

Pet Deposit: $ 300.00

Application Fee: $65.00



