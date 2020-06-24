All apartments in Converse
Last updated June 2 2019 at 4:05 AM

7214 Colina Way

7214 Colina Way · No Longer Available
Location

7214 Colina Way, Converse, TX 78109
Converse

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Sorry no section 8! . Home available! Rent has been reduced! 3/2.5 very open layout, all bedrooms upstairs with storage spaces throughout! Washer&Dryer closet, half bath downstairs. Nice backyard with privacy fence. Includes all appliances, Near shopping, FM 78, minutes from 1604, easy commute to Randolph AFB, 35 and IH-10. Motivated owner reduced price! Don't miss out! Make this your new residence! *Pictures are for reference - home is now vacant & Ready for you!

Rent: $1,100.00
Security Deposit: $1,100.00
NRF Cleaning Fee: $ 250.00
Pet Deposit: $ 300.00
Application Fee: $65.00

Sorry no section 8!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7214 Colina Way have any available units?
7214 Colina Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Converse, TX.
What amenities does 7214 Colina Way have?
Some of 7214 Colina Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7214 Colina Way currently offering any rent specials?
7214 Colina Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7214 Colina Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7214 Colina Way is pet friendly.
Does 7214 Colina Way offer parking?
Yes, 7214 Colina Way offers parking.
Does 7214 Colina Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7214 Colina Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7214 Colina Way have a pool?
No, 7214 Colina Way does not have a pool.
Does 7214 Colina Way have accessible units?
No, 7214 Colina Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7214 Colina Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7214 Colina Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 7214 Colina Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7214 Colina Way has units with air conditioning.
