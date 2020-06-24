7214 Colina Way

Amenities
Sorry no section 8! . Home available! Rent has been reduced! 3/2.5 very open layout, all bedrooms upstairs with storage spaces throughout! Washer&Dryer closet, half bath downstairs. Nice backyard with privacy fence. Includes all appliances, Near shopping, FM 78, minutes from 1604, easy commute to Randolph AFB, 35 and IH-10. Motivated owner reduced price! Don't miss out! Make this your new residence! *Pictures are for reference - home is now vacant & Ready for you!
Rent: $1,100.00
Security Deposit: $1,100.00
NRF Cleaning Fee: $ 250.00
Pet Deposit: $ 300.00
Application Fee: $65.00
