Converse, TX
522 Erna Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

522 Erna Drive

522 Erna Drive · (844) 874-2669
Location

522 Erna Drive, Converse, TX 78109
Converse

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 522 Erna Drive Converse TX · Avail. now

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1196 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Cozy Home in Well Established Neighborhood
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,196 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement a

(RLNE5840941)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 Erna Drive have any available units?
522 Erna Drive has a unit available for $1,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 522 Erna Drive have?
Some of 522 Erna Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 522 Erna Drive currently offering any rent specials?
522 Erna Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 Erna Drive pet-friendly?
No, 522 Erna Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Converse.
Does 522 Erna Drive offer parking?
Yes, 522 Erna Drive does offer parking.
Does 522 Erna Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 522 Erna Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 Erna Drive have a pool?
Yes, 522 Erna Drive has a pool.
Does 522 Erna Drive have accessible units?
No, 522 Erna Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 522 Erna Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 522 Erna Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 522 Erna Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 522 Erna Drive has units with air conditioning.
