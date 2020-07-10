All apartments in Converse
519 Phebe

519 Phebe · No Longer Available
Location

519 Phebe, Converse, TX 78109
Converse

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
~Spacious home situated on a cul-de-sac street in Astoria Place~2 living, 2 dining downstairs, & a loft upstairs~Kitchen has ceramic tile flooring, backsplash, 42" cabinets, Whirlpool appliances~All 4 bedrooms are upstairs~Master bedroom is split from the others & has a walk-in closet, full bath w/ a double vanity & separate tub/shower~Water softener & sprinkler system~Oversized backyard with a greenbelt behind~Great location near Randolph AFB, Ft. Sam Houston, 1604, and I-10~New downstairs vinyl plank coming soon!!!~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 519 Phebe have any available units?
519 Phebe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Converse, TX.
What amenities does 519 Phebe have?
Some of 519 Phebe's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 519 Phebe currently offering any rent specials?
519 Phebe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 Phebe pet-friendly?
No, 519 Phebe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Converse.
Does 519 Phebe offer parking?
Yes, 519 Phebe offers parking.
Does 519 Phebe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 519 Phebe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 Phebe have a pool?
No, 519 Phebe does not have a pool.
Does 519 Phebe have accessible units?
No, 519 Phebe does not have accessible units.
Does 519 Phebe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 519 Phebe has units with dishwashers.
Does 519 Phebe have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 519 Phebe has units with air conditioning.

