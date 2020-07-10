Amenities
~Spacious home situated on a cul-de-sac street in Astoria Place~2 living, 2 dining downstairs, & a loft upstairs~Kitchen has ceramic tile flooring, backsplash, 42" cabinets, Whirlpool appliances~All 4 bedrooms are upstairs~Master bedroom is split from the others & has a walk-in closet, full bath w/ a double vanity & separate tub/shower~Water softener & sprinkler system~Oversized backyard with a greenbelt behind~Great location near Randolph AFB, Ft. Sam Houston, 1604, and I-10~New downstairs vinyl plank coming soon!!!~