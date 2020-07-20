All apartments in Converse
Converse, TX
510 Donalan Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

510 Donalan Drive

510 Donalan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

510 Donalan Drive, Converse, TX 78109
Converse

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 BR/2.5BA LOADED WITH EXTRAS & GREEN FEATURES! Enjoy luxurious bamboo wood flooring in living room, dining room, and master BR. House equipped with SOLAR PANELS, solar screens, & automatically adjusted CPS thermostats resulting in LOW ENERGY BILLS. Rent includes SECURITY SYSTEM MONITORING ($48.70/month value). Premium grade GEMLINE water softener removes hard minerals keeping hair & skin soft. Refrigerator, side-load HE washer and dryer, & full sprinkler system INCLUDED! Full package well worth the rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 Donalan Drive have any available units?
510 Donalan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Converse, TX.
What amenities does 510 Donalan Drive have?
Some of 510 Donalan Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 Donalan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
510 Donalan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 Donalan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 510 Donalan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Converse.
Does 510 Donalan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 510 Donalan Drive offers parking.
Does 510 Donalan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 510 Donalan Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 Donalan Drive have a pool?
No, 510 Donalan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 510 Donalan Drive have accessible units?
No, 510 Donalan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 510 Donalan Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 510 Donalan Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 510 Donalan Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 510 Donalan Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
