510 Donalan Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

3 BR/2.5BA LOADED WITH EXTRAS & GREEN FEATURES! Enjoy luxurious bamboo wood flooring in living room, dining room, and master BR. House equipped with SOLAR PANELS, solar screens, & automatically adjusted CPS thermostats resulting in LOW ENERGY BILLS. Rent includes SECURITY SYSTEM MONITORING ($48.70/month value). Premium grade GEMLINE water softener removes hard minerals keeping hair & skin soft. Refrigerator, side-load HE washer and dryer, & full sprinkler system INCLUDED! Full package well worth the rent!