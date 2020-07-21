438 BRIDGIT

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

CONVERSE HILLS RENTAL - GREAT STARTER HOME WITH OVERSIZED YARD. RECENT UPGRADES TO PAINT AND FLOORING. TILED BATHTUB/SHOWER COMBOS. TENANTS MUST PARTICIPATE IN THE FILTER EASY PROGRAM AT $20/MTH. QUICK COMMUTE TO JBSA RANDOLPH AND FT SAM. NEW A/C.



