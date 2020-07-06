405 Janice Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Quaint 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in Converse. This home boasts granite countertops in the kitchen and updated bathrooms. The large shady backyard backs up to a greenbelt, so there are no neighbors in the back. Come see this home today and imagine yourself snuggled up by the fireplace. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

