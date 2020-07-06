All apartments in Converse
Last updated February 22 2020 at 1:04 AM

405 Janice Drive

405 Janice Drive · No Longer Available
Location

405 Janice Drive, Converse, TX 78109
Converse

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Quaint 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in Converse. This home boasts granite countertops in the kitchen and updated bathrooms. The large shady backyard backs up to a greenbelt, so there are no neighbors in the back. Come see this home today and imagine yourself snuggled up by the fireplace. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 Janice Drive have any available units?
405 Janice Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Converse, TX.
What amenities does 405 Janice Drive have?
Some of 405 Janice Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 Janice Drive currently offering any rent specials?
405 Janice Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Janice Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 405 Janice Drive is pet friendly.
Does 405 Janice Drive offer parking?
No, 405 Janice Drive does not offer parking.
Does 405 Janice Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 Janice Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Janice Drive have a pool?
No, 405 Janice Drive does not have a pool.
Does 405 Janice Drive have accessible units?
No, 405 Janice Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Janice Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 Janice Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 405 Janice Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 405 Janice Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

