Home
/
Converse, TX
/
3515 Dunlap Fields
Last updated October 24 2019 at 7:25 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3515 Dunlap Fields
3515 Dunlap Flds
·
No Longer Available
Location
3515 Dunlap Flds, Converse, TX 78109
Converse
Amenities
garage
playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
SINGLE STORY HOME IS ACROSS FROM COMMUNITY PLAYGROUND. WALK IN PANTRY. SMALL BACKYARD.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3515 Dunlap Fields have any available units?
3515 Dunlap Fields doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Converse, TX
.
Is 3515 Dunlap Fields currently offering any rent specials?
3515 Dunlap Fields is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3515 Dunlap Fields pet-friendly?
No, 3515 Dunlap Fields is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Converse
.
Does 3515 Dunlap Fields offer parking?
Yes, 3515 Dunlap Fields offers parking.
Does 3515 Dunlap Fields have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3515 Dunlap Fields does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3515 Dunlap Fields have a pool?
No, 3515 Dunlap Fields does not have a pool.
Does 3515 Dunlap Fields have accessible units?
No, 3515 Dunlap Fields does not have accessible units.
Does 3515 Dunlap Fields have units with dishwashers?
No, 3515 Dunlap Fields does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3515 Dunlap Fields have units with air conditioning?
No, 3515 Dunlap Fields does not have units with air conditioning.
Apartments Near Colleges
Huston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's University
Austin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas