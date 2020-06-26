All apartments in Converse
Find more places like 305 DIANA DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Converse, TX
/
305 DIANA DR
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:45 AM

305 DIANA DR

305 Diana Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Converse
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

305 Diana Drive, Converse, TX 78109
Converse

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedrooms 2 full bath one level home with updated kitchen and granite counter. Conveniently located near military bases and major shopping area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 DIANA DR have any available units?
305 DIANA DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Converse, TX.
Is 305 DIANA DR currently offering any rent specials?
305 DIANA DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 DIANA DR pet-friendly?
No, 305 DIANA DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Converse.
Does 305 DIANA DR offer parking?
Yes, 305 DIANA DR offers parking.
Does 305 DIANA DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 DIANA DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 DIANA DR have a pool?
No, 305 DIANA DR does not have a pool.
Does 305 DIANA DR have accessible units?
No, 305 DIANA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 305 DIANA DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 DIANA DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 305 DIANA DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 DIANA DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Legends at Kitty Hawk
7461 Kitty Hawk Rd
Converse, TX 78109

Similar Pages

Converse 1 BedroomsConverse 2 Bedrooms
Converse Apartments under $1,000Converse Apartments with Pool
Converse Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TX
Lockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TX
Castroville, TXWimberley, TXHelotes, TXOlmos Park, TXPleasanton, TXCibolo, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas