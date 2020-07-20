All apartments in Converse
Find more places like 223 KERRY BROOK DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Converse, TX
/
223 KERRY BROOK DR
Last updated November 1 2019 at 4:53 AM

223 KERRY BROOK DR

223 Kerry Brook Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Converse
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

223 Kerry Brook Dr, Converse, TX 78109
Converse

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath with a 2 car garage. Easy access to I-10, 1604, & I-35. Minutes away from Randolph AFB & Fort Sam Houston. Please verify schools if important.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 KERRY BROOK DR have any available units?
223 KERRY BROOK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Converse, TX.
Is 223 KERRY BROOK DR currently offering any rent specials?
223 KERRY BROOK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 KERRY BROOK DR pet-friendly?
No, 223 KERRY BROOK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Converse.
Does 223 KERRY BROOK DR offer parking?
Yes, 223 KERRY BROOK DR offers parking.
Does 223 KERRY BROOK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 223 KERRY BROOK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 KERRY BROOK DR have a pool?
No, 223 KERRY BROOK DR does not have a pool.
Does 223 KERRY BROOK DR have accessible units?
No, 223 KERRY BROOK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 223 KERRY BROOK DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 223 KERRY BROOK DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 223 KERRY BROOK DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 223 KERRY BROOK DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Legends at Kitty Hawk
7461 Kitty Hawk Rd
Converse, TX 78109

Similar Pages

Converse 1 BedroomsConverse 2 Bedrooms
Converse Accessible ApartmentsConverse Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Converse Apartments with Washer-DryersBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TX
Buda, TXLockhart, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX
Bulverde, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TXMcQueeney, TXCanyon Lake, TXTimberwood Park, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TXKirby, TXPleasanton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District