Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

111 Meadow Lark

111 Meadow Lark · (844) 874-2669
Location

111 Meadow Lark, Converse, TX 78109
Converse

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 111 Meadow Lark Converse TX · Avail. now

$1,399

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1048 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Quaint Home Just Minutes From Downtown Converse
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,048 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.

Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicant

(RLNE5894352)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Meadow Lark have any available units?
111 Meadow Lark has a unit available for $1,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 111 Meadow Lark have?
Some of 111 Meadow Lark's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Meadow Lark currently offering any rent specials?
111 Meadow Lark is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Meadow Lark pet-friendly?
No, 111 Meadow Lark is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Converse.
Does 111 Meadow Lark offer parking?
Yes, 111 Meadow Lark offers parking.
Does 111 Meadow Lark have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 Meadow Lark does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Meadow Lark have a pool?
Yes, 111 Meadow Lark has a pool.
Does 111 Meadow Lark have accessible units?
No, 111 Meadow Lark does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Meadow Lark have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 Meadow Lark has units with dishwashers.
Does 111 Meadow Lark have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 111 Meadow Lark has units with air conditioning.
