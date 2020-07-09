All apartments in Converse
10435 Brisbane River

10435 Brisbane River · No Longer Available
Location

10435 Brisbane River, Converse, TX 78109
Converse

Amenities

pool
clubhouse
media room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
media room
Well maintained home which features master downstairs in desirable MacArthur Park Subdivision very close to Randolph Air Force Base, the Forum, & Regal theaters. Home features an open floor plan, High ceilings on 1st floor, separate office area, Master downstairs which has large closet, separate garden tub and shower. Upstairs features family area, or extra loft area. Please verify schools and room sizes.
Well maintained home which features master downstairs in desirable MacArthur Park Subdivision very close to Randolph Air Force Base, the Forum, & Regal theaters. Home features an open floor plan, High ceilings on 1st floor, separate office area, Master downstairs which has large closet, separate garden tub and shower. Upstairs features family area, or extra loft area. Please verify schools and room sizes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10435 Brisbane River have any available units?
10435 Brisbane River doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Converse, TX.
What amenities does 10435 Brisbane River have?
Some of 10435 Brisbane River's amenities include pool, clubhouse, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10435 Brisbane River currently offering any rent specials?
10435 Brisbane River is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10435 Brisbane River pet-friendly?
No, 10435 Brisbane River is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Converse.
Does 10435 Brisbane River offer parking?
No, 10435 Brisbane River does not offer parking.
Does 10435 Brisbane River have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10435 Brisbane River does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10435 Brisbane River have a pool?
Yes, 10435 Brisbane River has a pool.
Does 10435 Brisbane River have accessible units?
No, 10435 Brisbane River does not have accessible units.
Does 10435 Brisbane River have units with dishwashers?
No, 10435 Brisbane River does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10435 Brisbane River have units with air conditioning?
No, 10435 Brisbane River does not have units with air conditioning.

