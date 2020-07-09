10435 Brisbane River

Amenities

pool clubhouse media room bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub Property Amenities clubhouse pool media room

Well maintained home which features master downstairs in desirable MacArthur Park Subdivision very close to Randolph Air Force Base, the Forum, & Regal theaters. Home features an open floor plan, High ceilings on 1st floor, separate office area, Master downstairs which has large closet, separate garden tub and shower. Upstairs features family area, or extra loft area. Please verify schools and room sizes.

Well maintained home which features master downstairs in desirable MacArthur Park Subdivision very close to Randolph Air Force Base, the Forum, & Regal theaters. Home features an open floor plan, High ceilings on 1st floor, separate office area, Master downstairs which has large closet, separate garden tub and shower. Upstairs features family area, or extra loft area. Please verify schools and room sizes.