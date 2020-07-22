Beautifully updated one story home in MacArthur Park neighborhood. Conveniently located, close to Randolph AFB, schools, shopping centers and free-ways. House is in the much sought after Schertz/Cibolo ISD.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10355 Red Iron Crk have any available units?
10355 Red Iron Crk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Converse, TX.
What amenities does 10355 Red Iron Crk have?
Some of 10355 Red Iron Crk's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10355 Red Iron Crk currently offering any rent specials?
10355 Red Iron Crk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10355 Red Iron Crk pet-friendly?
Yes, 10355 Red Iron Crk is pet friendly.
Does 10355 Red Iron Crk offer parking?
Yes, 10355 Red Iron Crk offers parking.
Does 10355 Red Iron Crk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10355 Red Iron Crk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10355 Red Iron Crk have a pool?
No, 10355 Red Iron Crk does not have a pool.
Does 10355 Red Iron Crk have accessible units?
No, 10355 Red Iron Crk does not have accessible units.
Does 10355 Red Iron Crk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10355 Red Iron Crk has units with dishwashers.
Does 10355 Red Iron Crk have units with air conditioning?
No, 10355 Red Iron Crk does not have units with air conditioning.