All apartments in Conroe
Find more places like Willowbrook Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Conroe, TX
/
Willowbrook Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:05 AM

Willowbrook Apartments

510 Billie Bess Ln · (936) 209-5811
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Conroe
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

510 Billie Bess Ln, Conroe, TX 77301

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Willowbrook Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
Welcome home to Willowbrook Apartments! We are a pet-friendly, gated community located in Conroe, Texas near beautiful Houston. Perfectly situated within close proximity to several interstates, you have the best of both worlds at your fingertips. The Sam Houston National Forest is just minutes away, while prime shopping and entertainment are right out your front door. Plus, fishing, boating, and relaxation are only minutes away at beautiful Conroe Lake. Come and discover the good life at Willowbrook Apartments.

Our newly renovated apartment homes feature an abundance of amenities, including stainless steel appliances, balcony or patio, and spacious walk-in closets. Enjoy plush carpeting and wood-like flooring in each home, and the convenience of washer and dryer connections to make laundry a breeze. Designed with your comfort in mind, Willowbrook Apartments will meet your every need.

Savor the breathtaking landscaping and have a get-together at our picnic area complete with barbecue. Spend quality time with your furry friend in our gorgeous community, featuring ample, open space for a frolic or a game of frisbee. Willowbrook Apartments has created the perfect environment for everyone to live, and whether you are at work or play, superior living is what we deliver!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $0
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $0
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 1 pet maximum
rent: $0
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Willowbrook Apartments have any available units?
Willowbrook Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conroe, TX.
How much is rent in Conroe, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Conroe Rent Report.
What amenities does Willowbrook Apartments have?
Some of Willowbrook Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Willowbrook Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Willowbrook Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Willowbrook Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Willowbrook Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Willowbrook Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Willowbrook Apartments offers parking.
Does Willowbrook Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Willowbrook Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Willowbrook Apartments have a pool?
No, Willowbrook Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Willowbrook Apartments have accessible units?
No, Willowbrook Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Willowbrook Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Willowbrook Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Willowbrook Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Anatole at the Pines
1100 S Loop 336 W
Conroe, TX 77304
Harbor Shores
15650 Walden Rd
Conroe, TX 77356
Parc Woodland
245 FM 1488 Rd
Conroe, TX 77384
Capri Villas
425 McCaleb Rd
Conroe, TX 77316
Whispering Oaks
1200 N Loop 336 W
Conroe, TX 77301
Reserve at City Place
1560 League Line Rd
Conroe, TX 77304
The Loop
3400 N Loop 336 W
Conroe, TX 77304
Hilltops
2200 N Loop 336 W
Conroe, TX 77304

Similar Pages

Conroe 1 BedroomsConroe 2 Bedrooms
Conroe Apartments with ParkingConroe Apartments with Pool
Conroe Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXBryan, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXHumble, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity