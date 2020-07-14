Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access

Welcome home to Willowbrook Apartments! We are a pet-friendly, gated community located in Conroe, Texas near beautiful Houston. Perfectly situated within close proximity to several interstates, you have the best of both worlds at your fingertips. The Sam Houston National Forest is just minutes away, while prime shopping and entertainment are right out your front door. Plus, fishing, boating, and relaxation are only minutes away at beautiful Conroe Lake. Come and discover the good life at Willowbrook Apartments.



Our newly renovated apartment homes feature an abundance of amenities, including stainless steel appliances, balcony or patio, and spacious walk-in closets. Enjoy plush carpeting and wood-like flooring in each home, and the convenience of washer and dryer connections to make laundry a breeze. Designed with your comfort in mind, Willowbrook Apartments will meet your every need.



Savor the breathtaking landscaping and have a get-together at our picnic area complete with barbecue. Spend quality time with your furry friend in our gorgeous community, featuring ample, open space for a frolic or a game of frisbee. Willowbrook Apartments has created the perfect environment for everyone to live, and whether you are at work or play, superior living is what we deliver!