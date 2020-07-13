All apartments in Conroe
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:12 PM

Towers Woodland

Open Now until 7pm
366 FM-1488 · (936) 236-6113
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Up to 6 Weeks Free --- Incentives vary by move-in date, lease term and floorplans. Call for details!
Location

366 FM-1488, Conroe, TX 77384

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 335 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,088

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 652 sqft

Unit 244 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,088

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 652 sqft

Unit 925 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,103

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 652 sqft

See 24+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 521 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1045 sqft

Unit 838 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,634

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1045 sqft

Unit 131 · Avail. now

$1,660

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1249 sqft

See 4+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 938 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,938

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1532 sqft

4 Bedrooms

Unit 951 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,134

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Towers Woodland.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
dog park
24hr gym
pool
internet access
cats allowed
elevator
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
carport
game room
internet cafe
lobby
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
Welcome to a modern community that offers excitement, luxury and a living experience that's anything but ordinary. The Towers Woodland puts you right in the middle of a vibrant world full of opportunities for work and play. We not only offer luxury apartments for rent near The Woodlands, but an experience with breathtaking lake views, 44-acre jogging trails with fishing pond, picnic areas and off-leashed dog park. Not to mention our infinity edge swimming pool, concierge services and 24-hour fully equipped high-tech fitness center.The Towers Woodland is not located in or part of The Woodlands development. The Woodlands is a registered trademark of The Woodlands Land Development Company, LP.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Dogs
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Carport: included in lease (1 per unit), $50/month (additional carport); Detached garage: $150/month.
Storage Details: Detached garage: $150/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Towers Woodland have any available units?
Towers Woodland has 36 units available starting at $1,088 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Conroe, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Conroe Rent Report.
What amenities does Towers Woodland have?
Some of Towers Woodland's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Towers Woodland currently offering any rent specials?
Towers Woodland is offering the following rent specials: Up to 6 Weeks Free --- Incentives vary by move-in date, lease term and floorplans. Call for details!
Is Towers Woodland pet-friendly?
Yes, Towers Woodland is pet friendly.
Does Towers Woodland offer parking?
Yes, Towers Woodland offers parking.
Does Towers Woodland have units with washers and dryers?
No, Towers Woodland does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Towers Woodland have a pool?
Yes, Towers Woodland has a pool.
Does Towers Woodland have accessible units?
No, Towers Woodland does not have accessible units.
Does Towers Woodland have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Towers Woodland has units with dishwashers.
