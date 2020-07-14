All apartments in Conroe
Find more places like Sunpark Apartment Homes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Conroe, TX
/
Sunpark Apartment Homes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:04 AM

Sunpark Apartment Homes

Open Now until 5:30pm
2205 N Frazier St · (219) 533-0336
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Conroe
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2205 N Frazier St, Conroe, TX 77303

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

2 BED 1 BATH-1

$899

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sunpark Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
microwave
oven
in unit laundry
bathtub
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
cats allowed
basketball court
business center
courtyard
gym
playground
pool
cc payments
e-payments
package receiving
pet friendly
tennis court
24hr maintenance
parking
accessible
bbq/grill
dog park
hot tub
Nestled in Conroe just outside Houston, Sunpark Apartments is mere minutes from the I45 freeway, Hardy Toll Road and Beltway 8, Conroe Outlet Center, The Woodlands Mall, Lake Livingston and Huntsville State Park. Sunpark is also located within the award winning Conroe Independent School District. We feature spacious 2 bedroom apartment homes and boast the most diverse amenities! All homes include washer and dryer connections, frost free refrigerator, large walk in closets and private balcony or patio. Residents are invited to relax in our 1 of our 2 pools or exercise in our tennis court or basketball court and enjoy free WiFi in our common areas. We are a pet friendly community, welcoming both cats and dogs with only a few breed restrictions and 2 pet limit per home. Treat yourself to the lifestyle you deserve at a price you can afford at Sun Park Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Pest control: $5/month, Trash: $8.50/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed, 50 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sunpark Apartment Homes have any available units?
Sunpark Apartment Homes offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $899. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Conroe, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Conroe Rent Report.
What amenities does Sunpark Apartment Homes have?
Some of Sunpark Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sunpark Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Sunpark Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sunpark Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Sunpark Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Sunpark Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Sunpark Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Sunpark Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sunpark Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sunpark Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Sunpark Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Sunpark Apartment Homes have accessible units?
Yes, Sunpark Apartment Homes has accessible units.
Does Sunpark Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sunpark Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Sunpark Apartment Homes?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vantage at Conroe
2086 Porter Road
Conroe, TX 77301
Riverpointe
1600 River Pointe Dr
Conroe, TX 77304
Heights at Harper's Preserve
17116 Harper's Trace
Conroe, TX 77385
Harbor Shores
15650 Walden Rd
Conroe, TX 77356
Abbey at Conroe
231 Interstate 45 N
Conroe, TX 77304
West Creek Apartments
2211 Montgomery Park Blvd
Conroe, TX 77304
Rosemary
541 FM-1488
Conroe, TX 77384
The Loop
3400 N Loop 336 W
Conroe, TX 77304

Similar Pages

Conroe 1 BedroomsConroe 2 Bedrooms
Conroe Apartments with ParkingConroe Apartments with Pool
Conroe Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXBryan, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXHumble, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity