Sunpark Apartment Homes

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup microwave oven in unit laundry bathtub Property Amenities dogs allowed cats allowed basketball court business center courtyard gym playground pool cc payments e-payments package receiving pet friendly tennis court 24hr maintenance parking accessible bbq/grill dog park hot tub

Nestled in Conroe just outside Houston, Sunpark Apartments is mere minutes from the I45 freeway, Hardy Toll Road and Beltway 8, Conroe Outlet Center, The Woodlands Mall, Lake Livingston and Huntsville State Park. Sunpark is also located within the award winning Conroe Independent School District. We feature spacious 2 bedroom apartment homes and boast the most diverse amenities! All homes include washer and dryer connections, frost free refrigerator, large walk in closets and private balcony or patio. Residents are invited to relax in our 1 of our 2 pools or exercise in our tennis court or basketball court and enjoy free WiFi in our common areas. We are a pet friendly community, welcoming both cats and dogs with only a few breed restrictions and 2 pet limit per home. Treat yourself to the lifestyle you deserve at a price you can afford at Sun Park Apartments!