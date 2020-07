Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning w/d hookup carpet extra storage granite counters oven walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse elevator fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance basketball court coffee bar dog park hot tub internet access media room yoga

Welcome home to Anatole at the Pines Apartments! Our four-story ultra-modern community offers beautiful and unique one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring impressive character, chic designer features, and an open design. Every apartment includes spacious living areas with gorgeous faux-wood flooring, two-tone custom cabinetry in the kitchen and bathrooms, generous storage space, large private patios or balconies, and a washer/dryer in-unit. The gourmet kitchens feature Energy Star stainless steel appliances, upscale quartz countertops, and large kitchen islands! We also offer attached garages with select units as well as detached garages, available for rent!