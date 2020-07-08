14533 Diamond Park

Amenities
Zoned to The Woodlands schools, 10 minutes from The Woodlands Mall, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion and fine dining, yet you'll feel like you're in the country!!! You'll love living in this newer construction home located in Beautiful Fosters Ridge with granite counter tops, huge kitchen island, designer back splash with glass inlay, stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Neutral color palette throughout. Tenants will enjoy access to the clubhouse and pool. Located on private lot. Lawn care included with acceptable lease!!!