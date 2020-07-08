All apartments in Conroe
Find more places like 14533 Diamond Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Conroe, TX
/
14533 Diamond Park
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14533 Diamond Park

14533 Diamond Park Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Conroe
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

14533 Diamond Park Ln, Conroe, TX 77384

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
parking
pool
Zoned to The Woodlands schools, 10 minutes from The Woodlands Mall, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion and fine dining, yet you'll feel like you're in the country!!! You'll love living in this newer construction home located in Beautiful Fosters Ridge with granite counter tops, huge kitchen island, designer back splash with glass inlay, stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Neutral color palette throughout. Tenants will enjoy access to the clubhouse and pool. Located on private lot. Lawn care included with acceptable lease!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14533 Diamond Park have any available units?
14533 Diamond Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conroe, TX.
How much is rent in Conroe, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Conroe Rent Report.
What amenities does 14533 Diamond Park have?
Some of 14533 Diamond Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14533 Diamond Park currently offering any rent specials?
14533 Diamond Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14533 Diamond Park pet-friendly?
No, 14533 Diamond Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Conroe.
Does 14533 Diamond Park offer parking?
Yes, 14533 Diamond Park offers parking.
Does 14533 Diamond Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14533 Diamond Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14533 Diamond Park have a pool?
Yes, 14533 Diamond Park has a pool.
Does 14533 Diamond Park have accessible units?
Yes, 14533 Diamond Park has accessible units.
Does 14533 Diamond Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14533 Diamond Park has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harper's Retreat
17011 Harpers Way
Conroe, TX 77385
Timbers of Pine Hollow
2020 Plantation Dr
Conroe, TX 77301
Whispering Oaks
1200 N Loop 336 W
Conroe, TX 77301
Sunpark Apartment Homes
2205 N Frazier St
Conroe, TX 77303
Rosemary
541 FM-1488
Conroe, TX 77384
Reserve at City Place
1560 League Line Rd
Conroe, TX 77304
Berkshire Jones Forest
2477 Farm to Market Rd 1488
Conroe, TX 77384
Hilltops
2200 N Loop 336 W
Conroe, TX 77304

Similar Pages

Conroe 1 BedroomsConroe 2 Bedrooms
Conroe Apartments with ParkingConroe Dog Friendly Apartments
Conroe Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXBryan, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXHumble, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College