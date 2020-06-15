All apartments in Commerce
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

2411 Bryan Street - #205

2411 Bryan Street · (903) 455-6614
Location

2411 Bryan Street, Commerce, TX 75428

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2411 Bryan Street - #205 · Avail. now

$775

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
2411 Bryan - Apartments - This is a spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment that has all the amenities. It is PERFECT place for your first off campus living experience. Includes ALL the appliances AND a washer and dryer.
Just a short walk and you will be on campus, shopping, and restaurants. These must see apartments are very well maintained, and the owner takes pride in them! Come home today!

Please visit www.huntexproperties.com for additional information and/or to apply today!!!****

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2411 Bryan Street - #205 have any available units?
2411 Bryan Street - #205 has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2411 Bryan Street - #205 currently offering any rent specials?
2411 Bryan Street - #205 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2411 Bryan Street - #205 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2411 Bryan Street - #205 is pet friendly.
Does 2411 Bryan Street - #205 offer parking?
No, 2411 Bryan Street - #205 does not offer parking.
Does 2411 Bryan Street - #205 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2411 Bryan Street - #205 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2411 Bryan Street - #205 have a pool?
No, 2411 Bryan Street - #205 does not have a pool.
Does 2411 Bryan Street - #205 have accessible units?
No, 2411 Bryan Street - #205 does not have accessible units.
Does 2411 Bryan Street - #205 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2411 Bryan Street - #205 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2411 Bryan Street - #205 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2411 Bryan Street - #205 does not have units with air conditioning.
