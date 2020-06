Amenities

pet friendly

2400 Bryan #203 Available 07/17/20 2400 Bryan - Apartment



This two bedroom/two bath apartment is perfect for that first place!! Has all - ALL the appliances in a beautiful spacious apartment. This is the PERFECT place for your first off campus living experience. You are able to walk to all classes, shopping, and restaurants. This is a MUST SEE!!!



(RLNE4133106)