All apartments in Commerce
Find more places like 1708 Monroe Apt 204.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Commerce, TX
/
1708 Monroe Apt 204
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

1708 Monroe Apt 204

1708 Monroe Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1708 Monroe Street, Commerce, TX 75428

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1708 Monroe Apt 204 have any available units?
1708 Monroe Apt 204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce, TX.
What amenities does 1708 Monroe Apt 204 have?
Some of 1708 Monroe Apt 204's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1708 Monroe Apt 204 currently offering any rent specials?
1708 Monroe Apt 204 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1708 Monroe Apt 204 pet-friendly?
No, 1708 Monroe Apt 204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Commerce.
Does 1708 Monroe Apt 204 offer parking?
No, 1708 Monroe Apt 204 does not offer parking.
Does 1708 Monroe Apt 204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1708 Monroe Apt 204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1708 Monroe Apt 204 have a pool?
No, 1708 Monroe Apt 204 does not have a pool.
Does 1708 Monroe Apt 204 have accessible units?
No, 1708 Monroe Apt 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 1708 Monroe Apt 204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1708 Monroe Apt 204 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1708 Monroe Apt 204 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1708 Monroe Apt 204 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXPlano, TXGarland, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXAllen, TXRowlett, TX
Sherman, TXRockwall, TXWylie, TXGreenville, TXSachse, TXSulphur Springs, TXForney, TX
Paris, TXDenison, TXFairview, TXTerrell, TXVan Alstyne, TXMelissa, TXGrand Saline, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District