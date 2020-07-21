3758 Tumeric Cv

Amenities
~Beautiful 4 bedroom/3 bath home in Johnson Ranch, a gated community~Island kitchen w/granite countertops, rich dark wood cabinetry, stainless appliances, refrigerator included~Spacious living room w/tile flooring, gas fireplace, high ceilings~2 eating areas~Separate study~Split bedroom plan with 2 BR/bath, guest room/bath, & master all separate~Master bathroom has a separate garden tub & shower, double vanities~Community pool, playground, jogging trails, clubhouse, tennis~Covered patio~