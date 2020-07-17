All apartments in Comal County
Find more places like 32921 Stahl Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Comal County, TX
/
32921 Stahl Lane
Last updated July 18 2020 at 8:35 PM

32921 Stahl Lane

32921 Stahl Lane · (214) 288-4450
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

32921 Stahl Lane, Comal County, TX 78163

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2158 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
dog park
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Welcome to The Texas Hill Country. Privacy! 3 bedrooms / 2.5 bathroom on a 5+ Acre Lot in Bulverde. The entire lot is surrounded by high fence and gated entrance. Small and Large Dogs - OK. Breed Restrictions. ALL appliances included! Gorgeous views of the country side from the covered front porch. Huge master suite w/ private master bath. Features include dog run, sports court, multiple patios, very mature trees, and BBQ pit. Enjoy your evenings "under the stars" and stay warm by the circular fire-pit. Rare Find! Call NOW! Virtual showings available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32921 Stahl Lane have any available units?
32921 Stahl Lane has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 32921 Stahl Lane have?
Some of 32921 Stahl Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32921 Stahl Lane currently offering any rent specials?
32921 Stahl Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32921 Stahl Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 32921 Stahl Lane is pet friendly.
Does 32921 Stahl Lane offer parking?
No, 32921 Stahl Lane does not offer parking.
Does 32921 Stahl Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32921 Stahl Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32921 Stahl Lane have a pool?
Yes, 32921 Stahl Lane has a pool.
Does 32921 Stahl Lane have accessible units?
No, 32921 Stahl Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 32921 Stahl Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 32921 Stahl Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 32921 Stahl Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 32921 Stahl Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 32921 Stahl Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Vantage at Bulverde
395 Harmony Hills
Bulverde, TX 78070
Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes
705 Village Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132
Tacara Westpointe Village
2215 Independence Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132

Similar Pages

Bexar County Apartments
Williamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXNew Braunfels, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TX
Live Oak, TXBoerne, TXWells Branch, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCanyon Lake, TXBulverde, TXTimberwood Park, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXCibolo, TXMcQueeney, TX
Selma, TXWimberley, TXHelotes, TXCastle Hills, TXConverse, TXWindcrest, TXLeon Valley, TXBalcones Heights, TXAlamo Heights, TXKirby, TXBarton Creek, TXBee Cave, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity