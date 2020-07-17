32921 Stahl Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly dog park gym pool bbq/grill

Welcome to The Texas Hill Country. Privacy! 3 bedrooms / 2.5 bathroom on a 5+ Acre Lot in Bulverde. The entire lot is surrounded by high fence and gated entrance. Small and Large Dogs - OK. Breed Restrictions. ALL appliances included! Gorgeous views of the country side from the covered front porch. Huge master suite w/ private master bath. Features include dog run, sports court, multiple patios, very mature trees, and BBQ pit. Enjoy your evenings "under the stars" and stay warm by the circular fire-pit. Rare Find! Call NOW! Virtual showings available.